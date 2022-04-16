2 ‘minors’ booked in UP for playing pro-Pakistan song

Two Youngsters – whose families claim that they are minors – have been booked for allegedly playing a “pro-Pakistan” song at a grocery store in Bareilly. Police said the boys, who are cousins, played the song on a cellphone.

On Thursday, a police team informed the family members of both the boys about the matter, after registering an FIR.

“The families claim they are both minors. We collected their education certificates and will verify from their school,” said a police officer. No arrests have been made. Police said the two cousins were at the shop on Wednesday

when a local youth heard the song. “When the youth objected, the two started verbally abusing him,” said the FIR.

A case was registered under IPC sections 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 504

(Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Criminal intimidation).