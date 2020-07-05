2 militants killed, 3 soldiers injured in Kulgam encounter

A senior police officer in Srinagar told The Sunday Express that two militants have been killed. “Three Armymen sustained injuries in the operation and they were shifted to the hospital for treatment,” he said. (Representational) A senior police officer in Srinagar told The Sunday Express that two militants have been killed. “Three Armymen sustained injuries in the operation and they were shifted to the hospital for treatment,” he said. (Representational)

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed and three Armymen injured in an encounter in Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

According to police, a cordon and search operation was Saturday launched in Arrah area and the gunbattle began as militants hiding in the area fired at security forces.

A senior police officer in Srinagar told The Sunday Express that two militants have been killed. “Three Armymen sustained injuries in the operation and they were shifted to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

In the evening, a CRPF spokesperson said that firing in the area has stopped and search is underway. “The joint troops recovered bodies of two terrorists,” he said.

A JK Police spokesperson said, “One of the killed terrorists was a foreigner and identified as Ali Bhai alias Hyder.However the identification of another killed terrorist is being ascertained. The killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM.”

In the afternoon, Kulgam Police had issued a statement saying, “CASO was launched in Kulgam police station jurisdiction where terrorists fired upon joint forces triggering an encounter. Updates will be given post conclusion of operation.”

With the killing of two more militants, as per the official records of J&K Police, 121 militants have been killed so far this year, with the highest number of militants killed in the Valley in June (48). Nearly 90 percent of the total militants killed in the first half of 2020 in the Valley were locals and 11 were foreigners, as per records.

J&K Police had recently said that 29 foreign militants are active in the upper reaches of South Kashmir, which has seen several major anti-militancy operations in the last few months.

