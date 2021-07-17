2 LeT militants killed in Srinagar encounter

According to police records, they had been active since December last year.

TWO MILITANTS from Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), who were wanted for a spate of attacks on civilians and police personnel, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Danmar area of Srinagar early on Friday.

Police identified the two as Irfan Ahmad Sofi and Bilal Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Natipora in Srinagar.

The police said in a statement that following a tip-off about presence of militants, a cordon and search operation was launched by joint forces in the area. “During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists was ascertained, they were given repeated opportunities to surrender,” the statement said. “However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated, leading to an encounter in the early hours [of Friday].”

According to the police, Irfan and Bilal were part of The Resistance Front (TRF), an umbrella body, which draws militants from various terror outfits, including LeT. “It is pertinent to mention that self-claimed terrorist outfit TRF shared on social media that terrorists Irfan and Bilal had left TRF and joined ISJK,” the police statement said.

According to police records, both Irfan and Bilal “were part of groups involved in several terror crimes”, including attacks on police and security forces.