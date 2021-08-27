scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 26, 2021
2 Kumbh officers suspended over fake Covid test nexus

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered their suspension and disciplinary action after an inquiry found them involved in a nexus with firms engaged in fake rapid antigen tests during Kumbh.

Written by Lalmani Verma | Lucknow |
August 27, 2021 4:49:55 am
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

UTTARAKHAND GOVERNMENT on Thursday suspended two officers over fake Covid tests allegedly done by private agencies hired during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar earlier this year.

Dr Arjun Singh Sengar, who was the Mela officer (medical and health), and Dr N K Tyagi, in-charge officer (medical and health) for the Mela, were responsible for selection of firms for Covid tests and monitoring of Covid management in the Mela area, a senior official said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered their suspension and disciplinary action after an inquiry found them involved in a nexus with firms engaged in fake rapid antigen tests during Kumbh.

Haridwar district administration had constituted a probe panel under the district’s Chief Development Officer.

