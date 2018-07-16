Odisha: Two killed, 12 injured in lightning strikes in Ganjam district

Lightning kills two women in Odisha’s Ganjam district. (Representational) Lightning kills two women in Odisha’s Ganjam district. (Representational)

At least two persons were killed and 12 others injured when lightning struck them at Mahaguda in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said on Monday.

The victims were working in paddy fields on the outskirts of the village located under the jurisdiction of Bhanjanagar police station yesterday afternoon when lightning struck, they said.

They were rushed to the sub-divisional hospital at Bhanjangara where two of them were declared “brought dead” by doctors, police said.

The deceased, both women, were identified as Runu Gouda and Latika Gouda of the same village.

