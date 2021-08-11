2 kids ran over in Porbandar, car-bus collision kills three children in Kutch

The incident comes just hours after three children were killed in a road accident at Deshalpar village in Bhuj taluka of Kutch.

TWO CHILDREN were killed after they were allegedly ran over by a speeding car at Degam village of Porbandar district on Jamnagar-Porbandar highway on Monday. The incident comes a day after three children were killed after the car in which they were travelling collided with a bus of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) in Kutch on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place at around 8:30 am when the victims –Arti Gohel (14) and her cousin brother Meet (4) — were on their way to a community hall to attend an educational event in Degam village.

Police said that while they were walking on the side of the road, a speeding car hit them from behind, killing them on the spot. Police said, Khushali (5), another girl from the family was injured and was rushed to a hospital where she was given primary treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by Mehul Jagatiya, uncle of the victims, Bagavadar police in Porbandar district booked the unidentified driver of the car under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting murder), 279 (rash driving on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by rash or negligible act endangering human life) and under the Motor Vehicles Act.

“The driver of the car sped away after running over the three children. However, later in the day, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Porbandar nabbed him from Porbandar town. He is claiming that he had gone without sleep for the previous two nights and lost control of the vehicle due to drowsiness. He has been booked him in a hit-and-run case,” Hardevsinh Gohil, police sub-inspector of Bagvadar told The Indian Express.

The incident comes just hours after three children were killed in a road accident at Deshalpar village in Bhuj taluka of Kutch.

Officers of Mankuva police station in Kutch said that Dipen Vankar (10) and his cousin siters Jhanvi (10) and Christy (02) were killed after a bus of the GSRTC collided with their car head-on at Deshalpar village on Sunday afternoon. Police said that there were total eight people in the car, including Dipen’s father Haresh Vankar (35) who was driving the car.

“The driver of the bus could not negotiate a curve due to driving at high speed nor could he spot the car approaching from the opposite direction as roadside vegetation was blocking the view of the road beyond the curve. Consequently, the bus rammed into the car, injuring those driving in the car. The three children succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment in GK General Hospital in Bhuj,” Batuksinh Jadeja, PSI of Mankuva police station said.

Based on a complaint filed by the car driver, police booked bus driver Lakshman Rabari, who is attached to Naliya depot in Kutch under IPC Sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 279, 337, 338 (causing grievous hurt by rash or negligent act endangering human life) as well as under the MV Act. “After he tested negative today, we arrested the bus driver,” Jadeja said on Monday.

Incidentally, eight persons, including two children, were killed after a recovery truck ran over them while they were sleeping outside their roadside huts in Badhda village of Amreli district in the wee hours of Sunday.