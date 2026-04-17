2 IRS officers stopped by Raj Bhavan security in Odisha, taken to police station

“The incident happened due to a miscommunication. The two officers were immediately allowed to go once they revealed their identity. Also, there was no formal complaint against them. Hence, no case was registered,” said a senior police officer in Bhubaneswar.

Two young Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers were allegedly turned away from the Lok Bhavan in Odisha on Thursday owing to what officials later said was a miscommunication, it is learnt.

Sources said the two officers were assigned duty at the Lok Bhavan to coordinate the visit of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (PCCIT), Odisha, who paid a courtesy visit to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday.

According to sources, the two officers did not have entry passes and were stopped by the security personnel and aide-de-camp (ADC). Sources said the Raj Bhavan security staff called the police, and the two officers were taken to the Capital police station in a vehicle.