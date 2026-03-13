2 Indians killed, 10 injured as downed drone falls in Oman city

The Indian embassy in Iraq said 15 other Indian crew members of the ship were evacuated. (Image generated via AI)

The government said Friday that two Indians were killed and 10 injured during an attack in Sohar city in Oman.

This raised the death toll of Indians to five in the war raging in West Asia – three seafarers died earlier. There are about one crore Indians living and working in West Asia.

The Oman News Agency (ONA) said, “A security source has reported the downing of two drones in Sohar Governorate. One of the drones fell in the Al Awahi Industrial Area, resulting in the tragic death of two expatriates and several injuries.” The second drone fell in an open area, where no injuries or material losses were recorded. “Competent authorities are currently on-site handling both incidents and have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances,” it said.