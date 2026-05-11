2 Indians aboard cruise ship with hantavirus cases evacuated to Netherlands

TWO INDIAN crew members on board the MV Hondius, which was at the centre of a hantavirus outbreak, have been evacuated to the Netherlands where they will be quarantined, according to the Indian embassy in Madrid. All the individuals on-board the ship reached Spain on Sunday.

“The passengers onboard disembarked from the ship, in accordance with the protocol established by the WHO and Spanish authorities…. As informed by the Spanish National Centre for Emergency Monitoring and Coordination (CENEM), the two Indian nationals who were travelling as crew members, have been evacuated to the Netherlands where they will be quarantined,” the communication from the Indian Embassy in Spain said.