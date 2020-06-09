2 held ‘spying’ for ISI, say Rajasthan Police

According to the police, Tilotia worked as a civil defence personnel (tradesman) at Field Ammunition Depot in Ganganagar. Lal was employed as a contract worker at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner. (Representational) According to the police, Tilotia worked as a civil defence personnel (tradesman) at Field Ammunition Depot in Ganganagar. Lal was employed as a contract worker at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner. (Representational)

Days after two Pakistani diplomats were expelled for spying, the Military Intelligence and Rajasthan Police on Monday arrested two people suspected of spying for Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), officials said.

The two have been booked under Section 3 (spying) of Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Confirming the arrests, Rajasthan’s Additional Director General (Intelligence), Umesh Mishra said the two – Vikas Tilotia and Chiman Lal – worked in Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner, respectively.

According to the police, Tilotia worked as a civil defence personnel (tradesman) at Field Ammunition Depot in Ganganagar. Lal was employed as a contract worker at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner. Both are crucial defence facilities.

