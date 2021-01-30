2 held for ‘vandalising prayer hall, burning religious books in Songadh’

The memorandum submitted by the JD (U) said that the party condemns the incident, which was an attempt “to damage the peace and communal harmony of the district.”

Tapi district police on Friday evening arrested two persons for allegedly burning religious books and vandalising a house used as a prayer hall by the Muslim community in Songadh town.

According to police, the accused allegedly broke into the house of Faruk Haveliwala, a tailoring shop owner and resident of Junagam in Songadh town, at Bapa Sitaram Nagar, on Thursday and burnt pages of religious books and damaged an almirah, clock and fan. The accused were identified as Ashish Patil (26) and Gopal Patil (29), both residents of Bapasitaram nagar in Songadh town.

Songadh Poliid, “During their interrogation, the duo confessed to have committed the offence.ce Inspector H C Gohil sa They reside in the neighbouring house of Faruk Haveliwala. Ashish and Gopal were unhappy with members of Muslim community coming to the house five times a day for namaz. We are questioning them to find out more details.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, JD(U) president of Tapi district Yakub Gamit, along with some party workers, submitted a memorandum to the Songadh Mamlatdar seeking strict action against the offenders.

The memorandum submitted by the JD (U) said that the party condemns the incident, which was an attempt “to damage the peace and communal harmony of the district.”

“It is a shameful incident of burning religious books. Strict actions should be taken against the accused and it has to be ensured that such an incident will not take place again.” Speaking to the Indian Express, Gamit said, “We have visited the spot and later handed over a memorandum (to the mamlatdar). We appealed to people to maintain peace. Let police take action and catch the notorious elements involved in the incident.”