2 held for ‘posing as CBI chief, threatening Income Tax officials’

The CBI has arrested two people for allegedly posing as the agency director and threatening income-tax officials on behalf of companies that are being probed by tax authorities.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly used simple techniques to pose as CBI Director R K Shukla. They saved a mobile number as that of Shukla and used phone software to fake a landline number of the agency.

The imposters were staying at a four-star hotel in central Delhi from where they were arrested, officials said. “In a swift operation, CBI arrested two conmen posing as senior officers of the agency. Searches were conducted in this regard. Further investigating is on,” CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said.

This is the second such case in two months. Another group of imposters posing as CBI officers threatened a Mumbai-based businesswoman in October about an ongoing inquiry against her using a faked email address of the CBI.

In the latest case, the CBI booked Haridwar resident Daksh Aggarwal and Puneet Pareek, a resident of Silver Arch apartments on Feroze Shah Road here, for allegedly threatening senior customs officials with a CBI probe against them, the officials said. Pareek allegedly roped in Aggarwal for the con job to get I-T case details on the companies under probe, sources said.

According to the FIR, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (Mumbai) is carrying out an inquiry against three companies, Nemani Steel Pvt Ltd, Sunita Developers Pvt Ltd and Great Town Trading Pvt Ltd. On December 18, the investigating officer of the case, GST Superintendent Haresh Parecha, received a call from a number which popped up on a spam filter screen as that that of CBI Director Shukla, it said. The caller allegedly threatened Parecha that the CBI had received a complaint that he is blackmailing these companies and demanded case documents, it said. Parecha sent a couple of Panchnama and other documents through WhatsApp.

The suspect called the next day from a landline number which is a number of the CBI, the FIR said. The CBI received information from sources that the landline number was faked by an imposter and a call was made to Rajesh Sanan, Commissioner, CGST.

The CBI received information that Pareek, on behalf of these three companies, engaged Aggarwal to threaten Parecha for which he promised to pay him Rs 30 lakh. Rs 2 lakh has already been paid, it said.

