Engineers in Odisha caught faking Deputy Speaker’s signature for transfers

According to Bhoi’s office, the two engineers submitted forged recommendation letters with the forged signature as well as forged demi-official letterhead of the deputy speaker’s office, to the Panchayati Raj department. (Bhabani Shankar Bhoi/Facebook)

An assistant executive engineer (AEE) with the Panchayati Raj department was apprehended on Wednesday while the police are looking for another engineer for allegedly forging the signature of Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi to secure transfers to places of their choice.

The action followed a complaint by the deputy speaker’s office. Laxman Hembram, who was posted in a block in Keonjhar district, has been apprehended, while Monalisa Behera, a woman engineer in the same department, posted in another block of the district, is also wanted by police.

According to Bhoi’s office, the two engineers submitted forged recommendation letters with the forged signature as well as forged demi-official letterhead of the deputy speaker’s office, to the Panchayati Raj department. The letters sought their transfers to the Sundargarh district.