2 doses highly successful in preventing deaths during second wave: ICMR study

Paul said 67,673 of these policemen received two doses and 32,792 received a single dose; 17,059 did not get vaccinated.

Two vaccine doses have prevented 95 per cent Covid-19 deaths among “high-risk” policemen during the Delta variant-driven second wave, NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul said Friday citing an ICMR study.

The study assessed vaccine effectiveness among 1,17,524 police personnel in Tamil Nadu.

He said that 20 of the 17,059 police personnel who did not get vaccinated died due to Covid-19, while only 7 such deaths were reported among those who had received at least one dose.

Only four of the 67,673 personnel who received two doses died. The mortality rate thus comes to 1.17 per thousand among the police personnel who did not get vaccinated, and 0.21 per thousand and 0.06 per thousand among those who received a single dose and two doses, respectively, Paul said.