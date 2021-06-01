DRDO 2-DG: Here are the guidelines for using anti-Covid drug

The drug is available in powder form in a sachet, and can be taken orally after dissolving in water.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Tuesday issued directions on the usage of its anti-Covid drug, saying it should ideally be “prescribed as early as possible” to “moderate to severe Covid-19 patients”.

The drug, known by the name 2-DG, can be prescribed for a maximum duration of up to 10 days, it said. However, DRDO said that caution should be exercised while prescribing the medicine to people who have comorbidities such as uncontrolled diabetes, severe cardiac problem, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The 2DG medicine can be given to Covid-19 patients under the care and prescription of doctors. Directions for usage of this drug for Covid-19 patients as per DCGI approval are attached here for reference.

Uncontrolled diabetes, severe cardiac problem, acute respiratory distress syndrome, severe hepatic and renal impairment patients have not been studied yet with 2DG, hence caution should be exercised, it noted.

“2DG should not be given to pregnant and lactating women and patients below 18 years,” it stated.

Priced at Rs 990 per sachet, the drug is developed in collaboration with Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL). It was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier this month for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients.

During its release, the government said that clinical trial data show that the molecule helps in faster recovery of patients hospitalised with Covid-19, and reduces their dependence on supplemental oxygen.

The drug accumulates in virus-infected cells, and prevents the growth of the virus by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique, a government release had said.

The government has advised patients or their attendants to request their hospital to contact DRL for medicine supply. The drug is available in powder form in a sachet and can be taken orally after dissolving in water.