2 deaths, 98 new cases reported in UT

On Saturday, 141 people were discharged from various facilities in the UT. (Representational)

Chandigarh reported two Covid-related deaths and 98 new positive cases, detected through RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests, on Saturday. The tally of cases in the UT rose to 17,926, with 883 active cases. The coronavirus death tolls stood at 289.

Among the new patients, 49 are men. The same number of women have also tested positive. In the last 24 hours, at least 1,390 samples were tested for Covid-19, while as many as 1,50,409 samples have been tested till now. On Saturday, 141 people were discharged from various facilities in the UT.

A 94-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 23 suffering from asthma and Covid-19, died at GMCH-32 and a 74-year-old man from Sector 47, a case of diabetes and heart disease also succumbed to Covid-19 at Shalby Hospital in Mohali on Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd