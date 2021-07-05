2-day Maharashtra Monsoon Session starts today: Oppn to corner govt on Speaker election, Maratha, OBC quotas

The two-day Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that begins Monday is expected to be stormy with the opposition BJP readying to raise the ante against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the quashing of two important caste quotas, for Marathas in jobs and education, and OBCs in local bodies, by the Supreme Court in the last three months, and the decision of the ruling coalition to put off yet again the election of Speaker.

The linking of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and former home minister Anil Deshmukh to money laundering cases being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate is also likely to resonate in the House.

To counter the BJP, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government is planning to bring a raft of resolutions, including one seeking empirical data of OBCs in the state from the Centre, another demanding immediate action by the Centre on the Maratha quota, a third opposing the Centre’s three farm laws.

Sources in the government said that more than 20 decisions, including on the resolutions, were taken up at the cabinet meeting chaired by the CM.

“Resolutions on seeking empirical data on OBCs from Centre and asking it to take immediate steps on Maratha quota will be passed in the session. The Maratha quota resolution will state the measures that will be taken by the government for the Maratha community,” said a cabinet minister, requesting anonymity.

The minister further said the decisions on bringing the resolutions were taken in the backdrop of the opposition’s plan to rake up some of these issues to corner the government.