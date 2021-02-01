2 Covid patients die in Mohali, 31 new cases

Two deaths were reported due to Covid-19 in Mohali district.(Express File Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Two deaths were reported due to Covid-19 in Mohali district Sunday, taking the toll to 365. As many as 31 positive cases were also reported, increasing the tally to 19,475 with 568 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said 40 patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals or home isolation. The DC added that a total of 18,542 patients had recovered.

Out of 31 cases reported Sunday, a maximum of 19 were reported from Mohali (urban), four from Gharuan, three from Lalru, two each from Dhakoli and Kharar and one from Kurali.

The district has conducted more than 2,50,00 tests as of yet.