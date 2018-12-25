2 constables, 9 others hurt in Baghpat clash; 18 booked

Two police constables and nine others were injured in a clash between two groups at Baghpat’s Ketipura locality Monday afternoon.

Both groups pelted stones at each other and used sharp-edged weapons in the clash that lasted around an hour, said police, adding that 18 persons had been booked. Two police vehicles were also damaged.

Police said the violence was triggered when a group of youths got into a row with a shop owner over the price of a pack of cigarettes, and a heated verbal exchange followed as more people joined in from both sides.

A police team reached the spot and tried to intervene. Constables Manoj Singh and Pankaj Kumar were hit by bricks while nine other persons also sustained injuries.

“In all,18 persons have been named in the FIRs lodged by both groups. No arrests have been made, so far but we are conducting raids to nab those booked. Adequate police and PAC personnel have been deployed in the affected area to prevent possibility of further violence,” Rakesh Kumar Singh, in-charge of Baghpat police station, told The Indian Express over phone.