2 cases of UK strain, one of South Africa strain found in Surat

Three new cases of foreign strain of Covid-19 were reported from the Surat Municipal Corporation limits — two cases of UK strain and one of South Africa strain — on Tuesday. All the three patients have been cured and have been discharged from hospital a few days ago.

A couple from Ahtwa zone of the SMC — a 54-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman — were found with the UK strain, while a 42-year-old man from Varachha zone was found to be having the South Africa strain. The three were under treatment at SMIMER Hospital.

Surat Municipal Commissioner BN Pani said, “We had sent their samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune on February 24 and their report came today confirming them of having the foreign strains… They did not have any travel history. We suspect that they might have come in contact with some of the infected persons. Our teams are trying to find the source. All the three are fully cured and are now at their jobs.”

He added, “We have appealed to the citizens to use mask without fail and adopt all necessary precautions, including avoiding visiting crowded places.”