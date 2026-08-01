2 BJP states, 1 river water dispute, and a nudge from the Centre

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai attended a meeting chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil in New Delhi Thursday.

With the Centre actively coordinating, Odisha and Chhattisgarh have agreed to work towards an ‘amicable solution’ to the decade-old Mahanadi water dispute within the next 3-4 months.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai attended a meeting chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil in New Delhi Thursday. Majhi said after the meeting that the dispute would be resolved before Diwali.

Officials said that with the BJP in power in both states and at the Centre, the latter has suggested that ‘technical consultations’ continue.

Citing complex inter-state water disputes resolved through dialogue, such as the Yamuna Water Project Agreement, the Narmada Water Disputes Tribunal Award and the Modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal (MPKC) Link Project, the Centre emphasised consensus-based decision-making to resolve the Mahanadi dispute.