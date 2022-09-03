2 BJP MPs, others booked for forcing entry into ATC at Deoghar airport

Jharkhand Police has registered an FIR against BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey, his two sons, MP Manoj Tiwari, Deoghar airport director, and others, allegedly for ‘forcefully’ taking clearance from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) for take-off from Deoghar airport on August 31 even as there is not ‘night take-off or landing facility’ there. The FIR was registered at Kunda police station on September 1 on the complaint of security in-charge Suman Anand who stated that the said persons violated all ‘safety standards’ by entering the ATC room and pressured the officials for clearance to take-off .

“Nine persons, including both the MPs — Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari — and the airport director were booked under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 448 (punishment for house-trespass),” said Kunda police station in-charge Praveen Kumar.

Deoghar DC in a letter to the Principal Secretary, Cabinet-Coordination (Civil Aviation), Jharkhand, dated September 2, explained the entire issue stating that after boarding the plane, the pilot came out of the plane and started walking towards the ATC.

“Also, on August 31, the local sunset timing was 18.03 hours… air services are to be conducted up to 17.30 hours. Dubey and others came inside the ATC room…the security in-charge said that the pilot and the passengers were pressuring for clearance to take off, which was given,” the letter said.