Two BJP MLAs inducted into Goa cabinet

Two BJP MLAs were formally inducted into the Goa cabinet Monday by Governor Mridula Sinha after Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar decided to drop two ministers over their failing health.

Former Power Minister Milind Naik, a surprise candidate, and south Goa MLA Nilesh Cabral, known for voicing the demands of mining-affected families, were the new entrants. Cabral was given Power and Law, while Naik was given the portfolios of former minister Francis D Souza, including Urban Development, Provedoria of Institute of Public Assistance, and social welfare. Both MLAs were called personally by the CM before they were asked to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo missed the event, and Speaker Pramod Sawant was seated next to the Governor. While Naik was low-key after the ceremony, Cabral said he was eager to handle a portfolio and do justice to governance.

