Two Bengal businessmen held for ‘filming 182 women, extortion’

As many as 182 video clips and pictures were recovered from the businessmen, who allegedly extorted money from the women after threatening to make the videos public. (Photo for representation purpose)

Kolkata Police have arrested three persons, including two members of reputed business houses on charge of blackmailing, and found in their possession video tapes of private moments of 182 women.

The main accused, identified as Aditya Agarwal and Anish Loharuka, were arrested on Wednesday after a woman lodged a complaint against them for demanding Rs 10 lakh from her. The third accused, Kailash Yadav, is employed as a cook by the Loharukas. They were produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till February 6.

According to police, Agarwal and Loharuka allegedly used to go out with women and captured private moments with them on camera before breaking up with them. As many as 182 video clips and pictures were recovered from the businessmen, who allegedly extorted money from the women after threatening to make the videos public.

Police said that they initially did it for leisure but later they realised that they could extort money. According to police, they allegedly asked their cook to make the calls and get the money.

Investigating officers are looking into how many women were targeted.

While Aggarwal’s family owns an ethnic-wear retail chain, Loharuka’s family owns multiple hotels in the city.

A senior Kolkata Police officer said, “The two used to enter into relationships with women and record intimate moments. They used to target women aged between 18 to 30. They used to blackmail them and demand anything between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. We have found folders in their laptops that contained several videos.”

According to police, a file in Loharuka’s laptop was sent for forensic examination. “The clips date back to 2013. Each video has been taken with different women in intimate positions,” the police said.

“The interrogation of the two prime accused revealed that they would befriend women and call them to different locations where cameras were already installed,” said the police officer.

