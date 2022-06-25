scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

2 arrested for ‘conspiring to derail train’ in Morbi

The accused, arrested by the Rajkot Railway police, were identified as Akbar Miyana, a resident of Wankaner town, and Laxman Koli, a resident of Chandrapur village in Wankaner taluka.

Morbi |
June 25, 2022 2:33:05 am
The motives of the accused were yet to be ascertained, he added.

Two residents of Morbi district have been arrested for allegedly trying to derail a local train on the night of June 12 by placing bricks on the tracks, a railway police official said Friday.

The motives of the accused were yet to be ascertained, he added. The accused, arrested by the Rajkot Railway police, were identified as Akbar Miyana, a resident of Wankaner town, and Laxman Koli, a resident of Chandrapur village in Wankaner taluka. Railway officials spotted several bricks on a stretch of track between Makansar and Wankaner railway station.

“An FIR under Railways Act was registered against unidentified persons for trying to derail the Wankaner-Morbi DMU train. After a thorough probe, we zeroed in on these two men,” said deputy Superintendent of Rajkot division, J K Zala.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement