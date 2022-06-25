2 arrested for ‘conspiring to derail train’ in Morbi

Two residents of Morbi district have been arrested for allegedly trying to derail a local train on the night of June 12 by placing bricks on the tracks, a railway police official said Friday.

The motives of the accused were yet to be ascertained, he added. The accused, arrested by the Rajkot Railway police, were identified as Akbar Miyana, a resident of Wankaner town, and Laxman Koli, a resident of Chandrapur village in Wankaner taluka. Railway officials spotted several bricks on a stretch of track between Makansar and Wankaner railway station.

“An FIR under Railways Act was registered against unidentified persons for trying to derail the Wankaner-Morbi DMU train. After a thorough probe, we zeroed in on these two men,” said deputy Superintendent of Rajkot division, J K Zala.