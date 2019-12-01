2 Armymen killed in avalanche in Southern Siachen Glacier

Two Armymen, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed after an avalanche hit an Army patrol in Southern Siachen Glacier in Ladakh on Saturday, officials said. This is the second avalanche to hit Siachen this month.

Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Col. Rajesh Kalia said that an Army patrol operating at an altitude of 18,000 feet in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche in the early hours on Saturday. “An Avalanche Rescue Team rushed and managed to pull out all members of the patrol. Simultaneously, Army helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the avalanche victims,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Officials said that despite best efforts by the medical teams, two Army personnel succumbed. They were identified as Naib Subedar Tsewang Gialshan and Rifleman Padma Norgais, both residents of Leh.