2.71 lakh migrants have left capital on 214 Shramik trains since May 7: Sisodia

In less than three weeks, around 2.71 lakh migrant workers and their family members have left the national capital on 214 Shramik special trains, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday, advising people not to leave for their villages and towns on foot.

Sisodia said the Delhi government treats everyone residing in Delhi as its own, and that during the lockdown, the government worked to ensure minimum distress to migrants, among the most vulnerable sections of the population.

Addressing a webcast, Sisodia said that between May 7 and May 25, 2.41 lakh migrants — identified by him as “Delhi’s own people” — have gone to their villages and towns on board 196 special trains, provided by the Indian Railways in consultation with states and Union Territories. On Tuesday, 18 more trains will leave with 30,000 people on board, he said.

Giving a breakup, he said that 1,25,717 people were destined for Bihar, 96,610 for Uttar Pradesh, around 3,800 for West Bengal, over 3,000 for Jharkhand, around 2,100 for Madhya Pradesh and 400-500 each for other states.

“The Delhi government is monitoring every aspect. We tried to ensure that migrant workers have to face minimum inconvenience. But since many among them wanted to return, we proactively accepted the proposal of the Centre on sending back migrants on special trains,” Sisodia said.

The Deputy CM said the government has been providing cooked meals for lunch and dinner to around 10 lakh people, “which may have come down a little”, on a daily basis, apart from dry ration for both PDS and non-PDS beneficiaries.

While drawing up the list of those eligible to be sent back, the district authorities are checking body temperature and only those found asymptomatic are being enlisted for the trains. For their onward journey, the migrants and their families are being given bananas, cakes and bottles of water.

“We are not giving cooked meals as the heat might spoil them. In most cases, the Delhi government is making the payments wherever there are signs of discomfort from the end of the receiving states. No migrants are having to pay while leaving Delhi,” said Sisodia.

“Once a person applies through our portal, their turn will surely come. There is no need to set out on foot,” he added.

To be considered for boarding these trains, migrant workers have to fill up a registration form, entering details including their name, address, government ID number, name of destination state, district and nearest railway stations, among others.

Considering not all workers can be expected to access the online forms, the District Magistrates and

Delhi Police officials have also been tasked with creating a database of such people in their respective areas of jurisdiction. On Saturday, one such offline registration drive was launched at Shahpur Jat, where thousands of migrant workers from West Bengal are stuck.

But the exodus of migrants remains a matter of concern for the Delhi government, keeping in mind that the city’s service sector as well as manufacturing units are heavily dependent on workforce from other states.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already appealed to the workers to stay back, assuring them of income once commercial activities resume.

