2.5 lakh blood units donated in two-week drive

Over 2.5 lakh people donated blood during the fortnight-long countrywide blood donation drive that began on the Prime Minister’s birthday on September 17. Of the total donation, over 1 lakh units were donated on the very first day, which is a record.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on the concluding day of the drive and praised the donors. “Let us all pledge to be always there for someone else and donate blood regularly,” he said.

The drive, aimed to increase voluntary blood donation across the country, may result in reduced dependence on replacement donors (family members of patients who donate blood to replace what was given to the patients). India requires almost 1.5 crore units of blood in a year.