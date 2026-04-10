2.49 lakh hectare crop land affected by unseasonal rains, states directed to assess damage: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Friday said the Centre has instructed states to conduct an assessment of damage caused to various crops by the recent hailstorms and related weather events. The minister added that about 2.49 lakh hectares of agricultural land were affected across several parts of the country in the unseasonal rains.

Addressing a press conference, Chouhan said, “It is difficult to provide a precise estimate at this moment, as the states are currently in the process of conducting their assessments. The figures I received just three days ago indicated that approximately 2.49 lakh hectares had been affected. However, this is not the final figure, as adverse weather conditions have persisted continuously since then.

“I have instructed all the state governments to immediately conduct an assessment of the damage within their respective regions. I have also emphasized the need to ensure that crop-cutting experiments are carried out in a timely manner, ensuring that no farmer is left out. Furthermore, I have urged that these surveys be conducted not merely by a single department, but by three different departments – Revenue, Agriculture, and Panchayati Raj.”

“I have also requested that a list of the assessed damages be displayed at the village Panchayat Bhavan; this will allow any farmer who may have objections later to register them, thereby ensuring complete transparency. We have also convened a meeting regarding the crop insurance scheme and have mobilized the entire team into action,” the Union Agriculture Minister said, replying to a question.

Chouhan said that the most affected crops by the unseasonal rains are wheat and some horticulture crops.

Agriculture Ministry sources said that the area reported to be affected by the unseasonal rains is likely to cross the 3-lakh-hectare mark. However, the actual damage will be known only after the survey, said the sources, adding that the maximum area has been affected in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, the overall crop area coverage under Rabi crops reached 676.84 lakh hectares till January 30, 2026, with wheat (334 lakh hectares) accounting for almost half of it. Several parts of the country have reported rain in late March and early April, affecting crops like wheat, which is harvested at this time.

3-day farm fair in Madhya Pradesh

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Meanwhile, Chouhan announced that a three-day farm fair – Unnat Krishi Mahotsav – will be held at Raisen in Madhya Pradesh from April 11 to 13. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the fair, while Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will address the concluding session of the fair. During the fair, an agriculture roadmap will be unveiled for selected districts, including Raisen, Vidisha, and Sehore, Chouhan said.

Highlighting the role of agriculture in the Indian economy, the agriculture minister said that India cannot be dependent on other countries to meet its food security. He said that there has been an impact on agricultural exports due to the West Asia conflict, and the government is taking necessary steps to protect the interests of farmers. Asked about the availability of fertilizers during the ensuing Kharif season, Chouhan said that the government has increased nutrient-based fertilizer subsidy and is trying to diversify import sources.