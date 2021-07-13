1999 Senari massacre: SC agrees to hear plea against acquittals

The trial court had awarded death penalty to 11 convicts and life imprisonment to three.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine the Bihar government’s appeal against the acquittal of 14 people by the Patna High Court in the 1999 Senari massacre — in which 34 people were killed allegedly by Maoist outfits.

A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari issued notices to those acquitted on May 21.

The state, in its appeal filed through Abhinav Mukerji, contended that the HC while reversing their conviction by the trial court did not consider the testimonies of witnesses and that the verdict was contrary to the evidence on record.

The plea said that the prosecution case is supported by 23 witnesses “of which 13 are eyewitnesses who lost their near family in the mass carnage” and three witnesses who were injured in the incident. The state said “it is important to note that none of the accused disputed the date, time, place and manner of occurrence but still stand acquitted by the judgment on a misreading of the law and evidence on record”.

