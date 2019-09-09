1995 triple murder case: BJP MLA acquitted, five others get life term

A sessions court in Bahraich district on Saturday acquitted BJP’s Mahasi MLA Sureshwar Singh and three others for lack of evidence in a 1995 triple murder case.

Advertising

However, the MLA’s elder brother, Brijeshwar Singh, and four others were sentenced to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them. The convicts, who were out on bail, were taken into custody and sent to Bahraich district jail.

“Additional District Judge Sunil Kumar Mishra on Saturday pronounced the judgment, acquitting MLA Sureshwar Singh and three others for want of evidence,” said government counsel Manoj Kumar Singh.

“Nine prosecution witnesses, including three who were at the spot, were examined by the court. Among the five convicts,” he said. Two other accused — Nankunna and Bindra Lodhi — died of natural causes during the trial.

Advertising

The court also examined four defence witnesses, said the counsel. Sureshwar Singh said he would move the Allahabad High Court against the judgment. The case dates back to June 29, 1995 when Gokharan Singh, his brother America Singh, nephew Bajrangi Singh and several others were returning home from Kaiserganj tehsil. They had gone there to complete formalities to buy property.

Near Pasiyanpur village, a group ambushed them, killing Gokharan, America and Bajrangi and injuring their relative Munijar Singh, said the prosecution.

The victims were residents of Sisaiya Churamani village under Hardi police station area of Bahraich. The firing occurred a few metres from their village.

Hardi police lodged an FIR against 11 persons, including Sureshwar.