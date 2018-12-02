1995 Bulandshahr encounter case: CBI court acquits six cops, gives them benefit of doubt

A CBI court in Ghaziabad on Friday acquitted six policemen booked in an alleged fake encounter case in Bulandshahr district in 1995, giving them a benefit of doubt.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had alleged that the policemen picked up two persons — Raj Kumar, alias Lala, and his brother-in-law Devendra Singh — from a dhaba and later shot them dead in a fake encounter.

The CBI investigated the case on the High Court’s directive.

“The three prime witnesses in the case — the dhaba owner and its two employees — turned hostile and denied to have given such a statement to the CBI. Special Judge Ravindra Kumar on Friday acquitted the policemen giving them benefit of doubt,” said defence counsel, Subhash Chandra Saxena.

The CBI after obtaining prosecution sanction filed a chargesheet against seven policemen, including constable Jagveer, on various charges, including murder, kidnapping and destruction of evidence. However, constable Jagveer died during the trial following which his file was separated from others.

The six policemen who have been acquitted are sub-inspector Raghubeer Singh Rawat and constables Yashbeer Singh, Nafees uddin, Raj Bahadur, Munna Lal and Bhuveneshwar, said Saxena.

Rawat, who was then the in-charge of Khurja Dehat police station, has now retired, he added.

On September 12, 1995 Bulandshahr police allegedly gunned down Raj and Devendra in an encounter at Achcheja village under Khurj Dehat police station area of the area, Saxena said.

Devendra’s grandfather Netrapal Singh had moved a local court to lodge an FIR into the matter. The court rejected his application in October, 1995 after which Netrapal moved the Allahabad High Court.

The High Court ordered a CBI probe following which the investigating agency lodged a fresh FIR in December 1997 and began a probe.

The CBI reportedly found that the police team, led by sub-inspector Raghubeer, picked up the duo from a dhaba, owned by Omveer Singh, on GT Road and later allegedly shot them dead in a fake encounter.

The team also claimed that the policemen allegedly framed false cases against the victims and disposed of important documents such as the post-mortem report and the panchnama.

“CBI produced 16 witnesses in the court. The dhaba owner and two of his employees Kalyan Singh and his brother Chhote Singh, who were prime witnesses in the cases, did not support the police theory and were declared hostile by the court. Two other prosecution witnesses, who reside near the encounter site, have told that they had heard sound of cross-firing. Victims were having criminal cases against them including murder, dacoity and robbery,” added Saxena.