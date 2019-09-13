1990 murder bid on Mamata Banerjee: Court acquits ex-DYFI leader

A 62-year-old former CPM youth wing leader, who was accused of trying to kill Mamata Banerjee in 1990, then Youth Congress president, was acquitted by a court here on Thursday.

The court acquitted Lalu Alam — then a leader of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPM — due to lack of evidence as the government prosecutor said that many witnesses had died and no on was willing to testify.

The case dated back to August 16, 1990 when prime accused Alam had allegedly hit on Banerjee’s head with a stick at Hazra Crossing near her Kalighat residence. There was a fracture in her skull due to the impact and Banerjee, who was 35 years old then, had to be treated at a hospital for a few weeks.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, government lawyer Radhakanta Mukherjee said, “Of those who were named in the chargesheet, a few have died, while few others went absconding. There is nothing left in the case. The government thought that pursuing this case would only be a waste of time and money.”

The lawyer also alleged that the case was blocked for 21 years by the erstwhile Left Front government.

In 1994, Banerjee had deposed in the Alipore court as a witness in the case.

Mukherjee said the CM was ready to depose as a witness via videoconferencing. “But the videoconferencing could not be arranged,” he said.

Alam, a resident of Park Circus area in Kolkata, now runs a small business.

“Today I am relieved. I don’t have words to express my delight. If the government had taken this decision in 2011 (when Mamata Banerjee became the chief minister of the state), I could have focussed on my work more,” he told reporters.