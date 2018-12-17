1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar to move SC against HC order sentencing him to life

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar intends to move an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court verdict on Monday sentencing him to spend the remainder of his life in jail in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, his lawyer said.

The lawyer told PTI that since the high court verdict was over 200 pages long, time was required to apply the mind and thereafter, they will move the apex court.

Advocate Anil Sharma, who represented Kumar in the high court, said the 73-year old Congress leader has been given time till December 31, 2018 to surrender and efforts would be made to challenge the conviction and the sentence before that.

If no appeal would be filed before December 31, Kumar would surrender, Sharma said.