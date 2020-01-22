1984 anti-Sikh riots: SIT seeks to probe 10 cases closed by Kanpur police

The SIT’s decision comes days after the state Cabinet gave the status of a police station to the SIT, empowering it to investigate cases and initiate legal procedures. The SIT’s decision comes days after the state Cabinet gave the status of a police station to the SIT, empowering it to investigate cases and initiate legal procedures.

Nearly a year after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to examine and re-investigate 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases of Kanpur, it will move the court to seek permission to further investigate 10 cases in which the local police had earlier filed closure reports. The SIT has also sent a report to the government seeking permission to file an appeal against the lower court’s judgment in five other cases.

As many as 1,251 cases were registered and 127 people were killed in Kanpur during the riots that broke out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. Except for 153 cases, police had then filed closure reports in all other cases.

The SIT had earlier identified 39 cases of heinous crimes like murder and dacoity, in which the police had earlier filed chargesheet in 11 and submitted closure reports in the remaining 28, citing various grounds.

“The 10 cases in which 35 people were killed have been initially selected for further investigation as the complainants and witnesses in these cases have agreed to support the SIT,” said an officer of the SIT.

