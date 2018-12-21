1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar seeks time till Jan 30 to surrender

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar (73), who has been sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, filed an application in the Delhi High Court Thursday stating that he is “under shock” and “believes he is innocent”.

Advertising

Kumar, who was directed by the High Court on Monday to surrender by December 31 for the murder of Sikhs in Raj Nagar area, sought time till January 30. He said that he has to “settle family affairs” with regards to property.

The plea is likely to come up for hearing before the High Court on Friday.

“The applicant has a wife and three children, besides having a big family, both from maternal and paternal sides. The applicant has … brothers sisters and other close relatives…the applicant has eight grand children… certain properties and family matters to settle,” the application stated.

Advertising

It also said that Kumar wanted to meet his family and friends before going to jail.

Kumar, convicted for instigating a mob to kill Sikhs, surrendered his mobile phone before a trial court following directions of the High Court, as per its order convicting him on December 17.

Kumar was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for “remainder of his natural life” in the case by the High Court on December 17, which had said the riots were a “crime against humanity” perpetrated by those who enjoyed “political patronage” and aided by an “indifferent” law enforcement agency.