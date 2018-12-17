1984 anti-Sikh riots: Amarinder hails Sajjan Kumar’s convictions, denies Gandhis’ role in case

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday welcomed the conviction of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots but reiterated that neither the party nor the Gandhi family had any hand in the case.

Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), according to news agency ANI, hailed the court’s verdict which delivered justice to the victims of “one of the worst instances of communal violence in independent India”.

The state government, however, lashed out at the Opposition, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), for continuously dragging the names of the Gandhi family “at the behest of their political masters — BJP”.

Singh later tweeted, “Welcome Sajjan Kumar’s conviction by Delhi HC. Justice has finally been delivered. Sajjan was named by victims who I met in refugee camps then and I’d always maintained he should be punished.”

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had blamed the then Congress government led by prime minister Rajiv Gandhi for ensuring that no case of murder was registered against any person, media reports suggested.

Rahul had earlier said that the Congress was not involved in the massacre of Sikhs that followed Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984. Badal, later, hit out at the Congress chief, saying he had “justified the lynch mentality of the Gandhi family by shamelessly denying the Congress party’s role in the organized massacre of Sikhs in 1984 and had by this act become a ‘bhagidaar’ in this most inhuman and dastardly act”.

Earlier today, a bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel also made clear that Kumar’s life imprisonment will be for the remainder of his life. The court directed Kumar not to leave the national capital and surrender before the court concerned on or before December 31. It also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the accused who was held guilty of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity and acts against communal harmony.