1984 Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi High Court upholds conviction of 88 people

The Delhi High court on Wednesday upheld the jail-term of 88 people, more than 22 years after they were convicted for their involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and awarded them five-year jail term. On August 27, 1996, a sessions court had convicted 88 out of 107 people arrested on November 2, 1984 for rioting, burning houses and violation of curfew in Trilokpuri area of East Delhi. The judgment was challenged by the convicts.

Justice R K Gauba dismissed their 22-year old appeals against conviction by a trial court and asked all the convicts to surrender forthwith to undergo the prison term, reports PTI.

The national capital witnessed widespread rioting and killings of Sikhs days after the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

Senior advocate HS Phoolka, who has been representing the riots victims in various matters, said that according to the FIR lodged in connection with the Trilokpuri incident, 95 people had died in the rioting and 100 houses were burnt.

Only 47 of the 88 convicts, who had moved the High Court, are alive and the court had asked them to surrender soon.

Last month, the Delhi Patiala House Court awarded death sentence to Yashpal Singh and handed another convict Naresh Sherawat life imprisonment for their role in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The verdict was pronounced in Tihar Jail due to security concerns. The convicts were previously attacked on the premises of the Delhi court during the hearing of the case on November 15.

The two were convicted on November 15 for killing two Sikh youths in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area after the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.