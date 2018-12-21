1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi HC dismisses Sajjan Kumar’s plea seeking more time to surrender

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea filed by 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar seeking more time to surrender. Kumar had moved the court seeking an additional 30 days for surrendering ahead of the December 31 deadline. The former Congress leader was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the court in a case pertaining to killing five members of a family during the riots.

The High Court while hearing the plea said that it sees no ground for granting an extension of time to Sajjan Kumar to surrender.

Reversing the orders of the trial court, which had acquitted the former Congress legislator, the court found him guilty of the murders in the aftermath of then prime minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination. A bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel also made clear that Kumar’s life imprisonment will be for the remainder of his life. After the verdict, Kumar tendered his resignation from the primary membership of Congress.

Kumar was acquitted by a special CBI court on April 30, 2013, while it had held five other accused guilty of the crime. The trial court had handed three years of jail term to former MLA Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar. The CBI and victims of the riots had filed appeals against the acquittal of Kumar in the Delhi High Court.

The five convicted had also filed appeals against their conviction. All appeals were heard together and the judgment was reserved on October 27.

Meanwhile, Sajjan Kumar on Thursday appeared before the Patiala court in Delhi in connection with another 1984 riots case. In the case before the trial court, three persons — Kumar, Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash — are facing trial on charges of murder and rioting pertaining to the killing of Surjit Singh in Sultanpuri.