1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Sajjan Kumar’s bail plea in SC posted for next year

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered AIIMS to set up a medical board to examine the health of 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar who sought bail in the case. It also sought a report from the panel of AIIMS doctors within four weeks. The matter has been posted for further hearing in summer vacation next year, news agency PTI.

The former Congress leader, who is serving life term, earlier on Monday sought urgent hearing of his bail petition.

Last year, Kumar was sentenced to life by the Delhi High Court for his role in the 1984 riots. His appeal against the high court order is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

Kumar was charged with instigating his supporters following the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. He was also accused of extending political patronage to the rioters. The CBI accused him and four others of killing six Sikh men during the ensuing riots. However, Kumar was acquitted by a trial court in 2013 when it refused to convict him solely on the basis of the eyewitness testimony of the complainant, Jagdish Kaur, who had lost her husband, son and three brothers in the riots.