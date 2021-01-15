1971 Indo-Pak War: Victory Flame to reach Hisar today

PM Narendra Modi on December 16 lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial, marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary year celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in 1971.(Twitter/@narendramodi)

TO COMMEMORATE 50 years of the 1971 war and mark 2021 as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ (golden victory year), Hisar Military Station is all geared up for the 11-days’ stay of the ‘victory flame’, which was handed over to the Indian Army by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 16.

On December 16, 1971, the Indian Armed Forces achieved a stellar and historic victory over the Pakistan Army which led to the creation of Bangladesh and the largest military surrender in conventional war after World War II. To showcase this victory of the Indian Armed Forces, 2021 is to be celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ wherein nationwide yearlong celebrations are being undertaken. Through these events, an effort is being made to recognise and honour the valour, bravery and sacrifices made by gallant soldiers of Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 war and also to rejoice as well as celebrate the occasion throughout the country with full fervour.

According to a press release, the ‘victory flame’ is expected to arrive at Hisar Military Station on Friday and it will be received by Major General Devindar Kumar, General Officer Commanding, ‘Dot On Target’ Division. As part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, various events including a ceremonial welcome of the victory flame at the Hisar war memorial, felicitation of war veterans and veer naris, exhibition and screening of motivational and educational movies and equipment and band display are being organised. Local residents are also eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the ‘victory flame’ as it enters Hisar from Mayyar toll plaza January 15.