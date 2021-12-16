1971 Indo-Pak war hero recalls how his aircraft was hit by ground fire

The Sea Hawk fighters provided the strike force by day and the anti-submarine aircraft Alize were for reconnaissance duties day and night.

It has been 50 years since the 1971 Indo-Pak war but the gritty battle accounts of war heroes remind the nation of how impossible the victory would have been without them.

Lieutenant Commander (later Rear Admiral) Santosh Kumar Gupta was one of them. Appointed in January 1970 as the Commanding Officer (CO) of the jet-fighter 300 squadron comprising the Sea Hawk fighters, Gupta received the Maha Vir Chakra for his show of valour during the war.

Reminiscing the war days, Gupta said, “I had been appointed in January 1970 as the Commanding Officer (CO) of the jet-fighter 300 squadron, also known as the White Tigers, a rare breed. When the war became imminent, both Vikrant and my squadron were in no position to participate because the ship was in a very poor material state. Experienced pilots too had been transferred out, allowing newly-qualified pilots to join my squadron in Goa. One of the four boilers of Vikrant required replacement which limited the speed of the ship to 14 knots against the designed 24.5 knots.”

With no possibility of flying, the squadron, which was barely left with any aircraft available to fly, was allowed to run down. However, in July 1971, the squadron was ordered to move to Madras with six aircraft to exercise with Vikrant which had by then sailed to the east coast to escape the hostilities.

“We were conveyed that Vikrant would play a prominent role in the potential war. The ship’s movement was kept a secret. It was sometime in October when 18 Sea Hawks were on board and a grueling exercise began. The exercises included mostly air-to-air interceptions, pre-planned strike sorties against shore targets and recovery of aircraft from Carrier Controlled Approaches (CCA). On the midnight of December 3, Vikrant sailed. This was the time when the hostilities were declared. During the war, the role of the squadron was essentially to strike shore targets, shipping, gun emplacements, accomplish any particular assigned targets and assist the Army if requested,” Gupta said.

The Sea Hawk fighters provided the strike force by day and the anti-submarine aircraft Alize were for reconnaissance duties day and night. Vikrant’s Sea Hawks wreaked havoc with the continuous strike at Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar harbours sinking Pakistani ships, gun boats, river crafts and warehouses. “Subsequently, in the war, the attention shifted to attacking the river ports of Khulna, Changla and Mongla. Four Sea Hawks armed with 500-pound bombs attacked a three-storey building in Chittagong on December 5,” Gupta said.

Gupta led a total of 11 successful missions on heavily-defended shore facilities in East Pakistan.

“The Pakistani forces were caught unprepared as no one had expected Vikrant to participate in the war being in a very poor material state requiring dockyard maintenance and change of boilers. In an attack over Chittagong, my aircraft was hit by ground fire and during other such attacks on Khulna, other aircraft were also hit causing damage. It was a tense moment as landing with 500-pound bombs could have resulted in an explosion due to its inadvertent release on the deck. The Commanding Officer of Vikrant, Captain Swaraj Prakash, allowed me to land rather than having me ejected over the sea. I was the last to land and all aircraft returned to the mother ship. They were all repaired on board overnight,” he said.

Gupta was then 33-year-old. “I was married in 1965 and my two children at the time of the war were five (son) and two-and-a-half-year-old (daughter),” he said.

Gupta’s Maha Vir Chakra citation reads, “On 9 December 1971, Lieutenant Commander Gupta pressed home a strike of Sea Hawk aircraft against enemy targets in Khulna in face of a fierce barrage of anti-aircraft gunfire. His aircraft was hit and damaged by enemy fire. However, regardless of his personal safety and in the face of extreme danger, Lieutenant Commander Gupta continued to lead the attack with indomitable determination and skill and then led his divisions on board back to safety. Lieutenant Commander Gupta showed great courage and professional ability in landing his damaged aircraft safely on board the carrier.”