194 kg heroin haul: Punjabi movie actor arrested

THE SPECIAL Task Force (STF) has arrested Punjabi film actor Mantej Mann in connection with the recovery of 194 kg heroin in Amritsar on January 31.

Mann had played the lead role in Punjabi movie ‘Gangsters vs State’, which was released last year.

He is also known to perform in plays at Nattshala in Amritsar.

“He was involved in the smuggling of heroin. His name was mentioned by one of the arrested accused. We have been investigating further to ascertain his involvement in the racket,” said a police officer.

A local court granted four days’ police remand of the actor.

Heroin worth Rs 2,000 crore from a house in Amritsar district last week. Authorities believe the heroin seized was part of a 300-kg consignment that they suspect had reached Mandvi coast in Gujarat in 2018. The STF has so far arrested six people, including an Afghanistan national. It had also named Sahil Sharma, the son of a Congress Councillor in Amritsar, in this case.

