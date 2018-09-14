19-year-old student raped by three youths in Haryana town: Police

According to the FIR filed early Thursday morning, the complainant told the police she alighted the bus near Kosli bus stand in Mahendergarh, where she was enrolled into a coaching institute. According to the FIR filed early Thursday morning, the complainant told the police she alighted the bus near Kosli bus stand in Mahendergarh, where she was enrolled into a coaching institute.

A 19-year-old graduation student was allegedly gangraped in Mahendergarh by three young men from her village in Rewari district of Haryana, police said.

According to the FIR filed early Thursday morning, the complainant told the police she alighted the bus near Kosli bus stand in Mahendergarh, where she was enrolled into a coaching institute. “When I crossed the road, two boys of my village, Pankaj and Manish, met me. They asked me what I was doing. I told them I was going for my coaching class. They offered me a glass of water. I drank it and fell unconscious. They took me into their car near a well. When I regained consciousness, another boy Nishu was already there. I started crying. All three of them gave me another laced drink. After drinking it, I fell unconscious and all three raped me. Then they dropped me near the bus stand around 4.53 pm. Manish also called my father and mother. My brother picked me from the bus stand,” the girl stated in her complaint.

“The moment we received complaint, we promptly initiated action and registered the FIR. Since the area where offence took place falls in Mahendergarh district’s jurisdiction, we have informed them. They shall be conducting further investigation in the case,” said Rajesh Duggal, SP (Rewari).

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App