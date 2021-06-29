19 year-old social entrepreneur from Delhi wins Diana Award for fundraising activities

Mittar recently started her own social enterprise Global Volunteers Action Network (GVAN), bringing in the first cohort of volunteers in April 2021.

Sana Mittar (19), a social entrepreneur from Delhi and a first-year undergraduate student at the University of Warwick, has received the prestigious Diana Award for her contribution in “advancing the UN sustainable development goals (SDG) and empowering young changemakers”.

The award was established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and is given out by the charity of the same name supported by her sons, William, Duke of Cambridge and Harry, The Duke of Sussex.

Mittar coordinated a digital campaign and worked with 150 volunteers to raise Rs 500,000 for vulnerable communities during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. She also raised funds for 40 disadvantaged children to buy mobile phones so they could continue learning from home during lockdowns.

Mittar recently started her own social enterprise Global Volunteers Action Network (GVAN), bringing in the first cohort of volunteers in April 2021. She also initiated a relief response during the second wave of Covid.

“It still seems unreal that I’ve received this award. No one can nominate themselves or their family members for these awards, so my nomination was done by a mentor in one of the places I worked,” Mittar told The Indian Express.

She said seeing the “helplessness” of the youth during the pandemic inspired her to start GVAN. “I realised that so many young people were helpless but also passionate about causes and helping others, but they didn’t have the resources. I started GVAN because I felt the young should be able to help despite not having the skills, qualifications or resources. These are things that can be learnt on the job,” she said.

In the last three years, Mittar worked with various organisations including Global Education & Leadership Foundation, Instagram, Young Leaders for Active Citizenship, and the United Nations.

Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award, said, “we congratulate all our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and all over the globe who are changemakers for their generation. We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their journey as active citizens. For over twenty years, the Diana Award has valued and invested in young people encouraging them to continue to make positive change in their communities and lives of others.”