19-year-old boy ‘jumps to death’, had tested Covid positive along with parents

A 19-year-old boy allegedly jumped to death from his eight floor building in Sector 20 of Panchkula in the wee hours of Wednesday. The post-mortem report declared him Covid positive.

Inspector Dilip of Sector 20 police station said that the police station was first intimated about the incident around 6.30 am. “A team reached the spot and took the deceased’s body to the civil hospital. We inquired about him in the nearby buildings but the boy could not be identified,” he said.

However, around 9 am, the boy’s parents, both of who were Covid-19 positive and had isolated themselves, called the police station and claimed his body. “They probably did not know until they woke up and realised that their son was not at home,” said Inspector Dilip.

The victim was identified as Shreyansh Pathak, a resident of Sector 20 and first year student of engineering. While the official statement of the police stated that they are yet to inquire about the reason behind the extreme step, sources in the police department said the boy “had remained stressed and worried about the Covid-19 situation, which may have been one of the reasons.”