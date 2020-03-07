19-year-old among two held by NIA in Pulwama attack case

The two arrested have been identified as Waiz-ul-Islam (19) from Bagh-e-Mehtab in Srinagar and Mohammed Abbas Rather (32) from Hakripora in Pulwama. (Representational Image) The two arrested have been identified as Waiz-ul-Islam (19) from Bagh-e-Mehtab in Srinagar and Mohammed Abbas Rather (32) from Hakripora in Pulwama. (Representational Image)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two more people in connection with the Pulwama attack case. Those arrested include a 19-year-old who allegedly used his Amazon account to order material for making the explosive used in the attack.

The two arrested have been identified as Waiz-ul-Islam (19) from Bagh-e-Mehtab in Srinagar and Mohammed Abbas Rather (32) from Hakripora in Pulwama. Rather, it is alleged, provided shelter to planners and executers of the attack last year that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

“During initial interrogation, accused Waiz ul Islam has disclosed that he used his Amazon online shopping account to procure chemicals for making IEDs, batteries and other accessories on the directions of the Pakistani JeM terrorists. He also personally delivered the items to the JeM terrorists after procuring the incriminating material online as a part of the conspiracy to carry out the Pulwama attack,” the NIA said in a statement.

According to the agency, Rather is an old OverGround Worker (OGW) of JeM. “He has disclosed that he gave shelter at his home to Jaish terrorist Mohd Umar (IED expert) after Umar came to Kashmir in April-May 2018. Further, he also harboured JeM terrorists namely Adil Ahmad Dar, Sameer Ahmed Dar and Kamran (Pakistani) at his house a number of times in the run up to the Pulwama attack,” the NIA said.

According to the NIA, Mohammed Umar Farooq, a Pakistani JeM terrorist, was key conspirator in the Pulwama attack. He was killed in an encounter in Kashmir later. Adil Ahmed Dar was the suicide bomber who drove the bomb-laden car and exploded it near the CRPF convoy.

The agency claimed that Rather also facilitated safe shelter for the JeM terrorists, including Dar, and others at the house of the accused Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan of Hakripora in Pulwama. The two were arrested by NIA on March 3 for allegedly providing shelter to the accused.

Sources said the two arrested on Friday will be produced before the NIA Special Court at Jammu on Saturday.

