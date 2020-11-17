Haryana: 19 students in Rewari test positive, school shut for three days

Haryana had opened schools for classes IX to XII on November 2.

The Rewari district administration on Tuesday shut down a government senior secondary school in Kund village for three days after 19 students tested positive for Covid-19. District nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Vijay Prakash confirmed the development, saying that the samples of 43 students were taken, of whom 19 tested positive.

Reports of a few more students were expected by late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. All students are asymptomatic and have been kept under home isolation. Most of the students who tested positive come from Palra village. Health teams were also instructed to visit the village, collect samples of the students’ family members and other villagers too.

Haryana had opened schools for classes IX to XII on November 2.

2,450 new cases, 25 deaths in Haryana

In the last 24 hours, 2,450 new cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths were were reported from various parts of Haryana, taking the tally to 2,04,477 and 2,063 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 2,614 patients recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients, till date, to 1,83,261 and recovery rate to 89.62 per cent.

Among the 25 Covid patients who died in the last 24 hours, six died in Rohtak, five in Hisar, four in Faridabad, three each in Gurgaon and Panipat and one each in Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad.

The number of active Covid-19 patients in Haryana on Tuesday evening was 19,153, out of which 18,991 patients were active for less than 11 days while 162 patients were active for longer duration.

According to the Tuesday evening bulletin, 364 patients are in critical condition out of which 313 were on oxygen support while 51 patients were on ventilator support.

The four worst-affected districts

Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hisar and Rohtak continue to emerge as the four worst affected districts in Haryana. While these districts continue to report a daily maximum surge of new cases, majority of the state’s active Covid-19 patients also figure in these four districts. In last 24 hours, Faridabad added 756 new cases, Gurgaon (588), Hisar (268) and Rohtak (79). The number of active Covid patients in these districts, Tuesday evening, were 5,445 in Gurgaon, Faridabad (3760), Hisar (1912) and Rohtak (1132).

By Tuesday evening, Haryana’s Covid-19 positivity rate had touched 6.78 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.01 per cent and the case-doubling rate was 61 days. Till Tuesday, Haryana was testing 1,191,79 samples per million population.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.