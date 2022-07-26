19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

The unprecedented suspension of 19 Opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday drew a strong response from various opposition parties, who vowed to continue their protests.

While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said the action amounted to “suspension of democracy” in the country, the DMK said it was “totally undemocratic.” Of the 19 members suspended, seven are from TMC and six from DMK.

The CPI said BJP is “craving” for a Parliament without the Opposition.

Derek O’Brien, leader of TMC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha, said: “This suspension…has been done at the behest of two people, who are used to running the Gujarat Gymkhana in Ahmedabad. They want to apply the same rules of the Gymkhana to Parliament of India. We are turning Parliament into a deep, dark chamber.”

He reiterated that the government is “running away” from a discussion on price-rise in the House.

The TMC members suspended are Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Dola Sen, Dr Santanu Sen, Nadimul Haque and Abir Ranjan Biswas.

Members from DMK, TRS, CPI(M) and CPI have also been suspended for the remaining part of this week.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, however, said the Opposition, and not the government, is running away from a debate in Parliament. These members, he said, infringed on the rights of other MPs who wanted the House to function, he told the media. The Opposition knows it has failed in discharging its responsibilities and is thus not willing to engage with the government and is running away from Parliament, Goyal said, according to PTI.

Calling the move “totally undemocratic”, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva told The Indian Express: “We have been demanding a debate on price-rise — a very important issue. They are not allowing it under any rule. They are not even prepared to convince us that they will take it up sometime or the other. Earlier they used to call us to the Chairman’s chamber…the government would [earlier] talk to Opposition leaders and come to an agreement. Nowadays they don’t speak to us. Whatever notices we give are rejected.”

So, Siva said, “there is no other option before us than to raise our voice. We cannot just go to the street…then why should we be in Parliament? They (government) neither allow us to participate in the debate nor do they come forward to reply to our queries.”

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that “with the suspension of Opposition MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, it is abundantly clear that the (Narendra) Modi sarkar is in no mood to allow the Opposition to raise real, urgent issues being faced by the people of our country in Parliament”.

The CPI said the “BJP is craving for a Parliament without opposition.” Party leader Binoy Viswam said, “19 opposition members, including Santhosh Kumar of CPI, are suspended for that purpose only….. They don’t want GST or price rise to be discussed.”

Viswam said the BJP dreams of turning Parliament into a “’bhakta jana sabha (assembly of bhakts)”, which is impossible.

O’Brien said disruptions in the House were beneficial for the government, as it allows them the chance to escape scrutiny. “The bottom line is that the government is disrupting Parliament, not the Opposition,” he said. “The government is trying to spin and say that the Opposition is disrupting Parliament. We were told that the Finance Minister is down with Covid. The opposition parties made a request to the Leader of the House to have any other minister be a part of that discussion.”

No discussions were held on price-rise even during the Budget Session, O’Brien said.

O’Brien also said the number of Bills sent for scrutiny have also come down significantly under the Modi government. “In the previous government, out of every 10 Bills passed, six were sent for scrutiny. However, under the Modi government, only one Bill out of 10 passed is sent for scrutiny,” he said. “Dr Manmohan Singh, during his tenure as the PM in UPA II, had answered 21-22 questions in Parliament. Modi has answered none.”