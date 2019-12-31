Maharashtra: 19 is tally of Ministers who are dynasts, Congress tops with 8

Aaditya Thackeray during the oath-taking ceremony Monday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Aaditya Thackeray during the oath-taking ceremony Monday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray are not the only political dynasts in the Maharashtra Cabinet of 43. There are 17 others on the list topped by the Congress, with eight of the party’s Ministers related to political leaders.

According to the ruling coalition’s arrangement, the Shiv Sena’s quota is 15, including the Chief Minister, the NCP’s 16 and the Congress’s 12. The NCP has seven dynasts as Ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, followed by the Shiv Sena with three.

In the previous BJP-Shiv Sena government, there were at least eight dynasts in the Cabinet. They included Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, whose father Gangadhar Fadnavis was a BJP MLC, and Pankaja Munde, whose father, the late Gopinath Munde, was a senior BJP leader who had served as a Minister in the state and central governments.

Apart from the family of Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray, and Ajit Pawar, who is the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the list of dynasts in the Cabinet include:

* Ashok Chavan, Cong: Son of the late Shankarrao Chavan, former Maharashtra Chief Minister.

* Amit Deshmukh, Cong: Son of the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, former Maharashtra Chief Minister.

* Yashomati Thakur, Cong: Daughter of the late Bhayyasaheb Thakur, a former Congress MLA.

* Sunil Kedar, Cong: Son of Chhatrapal Kedar, a former Congress MLA and Minister.

* Varsha Gaikwad, Cong: Daughter of Eknath Gaikwad, a former Congress MP.

* Vishwajeet Kadam, Cong: Son of the late Patangrao Kadam, a former Congress Minister.

* Satej Patil, Cong: Son of D Y Patil, a Congress leader and former Bihar Governor.

* Balasaheb Thorat, Cong: Son of Bhausaheb Thorat, a former Congress MLA.

* Dhananjay Munde, NCP: Nephew of the late Gopinath Munde, senior BJP leader and former state and central Minister.

* Rajesh Tope, NCP: Son of the late Ankush Tope, who was a senior party leader.

* Balasaheb Shamrao Patil, NCP: Son of Pandurang Patil, who was a Congress (Urs) MLA.

* Aditi Tatkare, NCP: Daughter of Sunil Tatkare, one of the party’s Lok Sabha MPs.

* Prajakt Tanpure, NCP: Son of Prasad Tanpure, former party MP, and nephew of Jayant Patil, former party state president.

* Jayant Patil, NCP: Son of the late Rajaram Patil, who was a Congress leader and former Minister.

* Shambhuraje Desai, Shiv Sena: Grandson of Balasaheb Desai, a former Congress Minister.

* Shankarrao Gadakh, Krantikari Shetkari Paksha: Accommodated in the Sena’s quota, he is the son of Yashwantrao Gadakh, a former Congress MP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App